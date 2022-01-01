Shoals Sound & Service

Go
Plant-Based Latin American inspired kitchen and Comfort Cocktails!

2614 Elm Street

Popular Items

Cubano$12.00
Sliced seitan "ham", "bacon" and smoked jackfruit with vegan provolone, house feta, pickled onion, mustard and aji crema grilled on a baguette.
Beans & Rice$8.00
spicy and zesty black beans and rice
Curried Chickpea Empanada$5.00
Flaky fried hand pie filled with a savory mix of curried chickpeas and potato. served with chimichurri and aji crema.
Sweet Plantains$7.00
Deep fried carmelized sweet plantain
Smoked Jackfruit & Pineapple Arepa$10.00
Venezuelan savory corn patty filled with applewood smoked jackfruit, Carolina-style truffle BBQ sauce with grilled pineapple topped with diced onions fresh cilantro and habanero salsa.
Chop Cheez$12.00
Our take on this uptown NYC bodega favorite features Beyond burger chopped on the flattop with vegan provolone cheese, kale, house feta, tomato onion jam, stone ground mustard, pickles, our trademark nitty gritty relish and peruvian aji crema all grilled on a hero roll.
Latin Fried Potatoes$7.00
savory fried potatoes tossed with pickled onion, chimichurri and peruvian aji crema
Dominò Arepa$11.00
Traditional venezuelan corn patty filled with sweet plantain, black beans, rice, with fresh cilantro, fresh jalapeño, feta and peruvian aji crema.
Beyond Arepa Burger$12.00
Grilled Beyond burger with fresh arugula, stone ground mustard, chimichurri, house feta, nitty gritty relish, and a sweet and savory tomato-onion jam on an savory corn griddle cake
Order of 3 Empanadas$15.00
Your choice of three Argentine-style savory or sweet fried pies.
2614 Elm Street

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
