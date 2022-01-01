Go
Shoe's Cup and Cork

Come on in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

17 N. King St • $$

Avg 4.4 (2308 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, brie, honey mustard & apricot preserves on brioche. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Roasted chicken, avocado, arugula, tomatoes, ranch, bacon & red onion, served on sourdough. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed
in our house dressing
London Fog$3.50
Earl Grey tea steeped in steamed milk and vanilla.
Latte$3.00
Cheeseburger$15.00
Served on brioche with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing.
Chai Latte$3.00
Biscuit Benedict$15.00
Two poached eggs on a split biscuit
topped with Baker's Farm sausage
gravy & hollandaise. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Hot Chocolate$2.50
Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine tossed in our house dressing topped with bacon, avocado, red onion, egg, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes (GF)
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

17 N. King St

Leesburg VA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

