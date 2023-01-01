Go
Banner picView gallery

Shogun Bistro- Bowling Green - 761 Campbell Ln

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

761 Campbell Ln

Bowling Green, KY 42104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

761 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green KY 42104

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wild Eggs - Bowling Green
orange star4.4 • 1,332
804 Campbell Lane Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill - Bowling Green
orange star4.1 • 826
773 Bakerfields Way Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
DC's Meat & 3 - 2440 Nashville Road, Suite 107
orange starNo Reviews
2440 Nashville Road, Suite 107 Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Toro - 1760 Scottsville Road
orange starNo Reviews
1760 Scottsville Road Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
Speeza - 2300 Gary Farm Boulevard Suite 700
orange starNo Reviews
2300 Gary Farm BoulevardSuite 700 Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
Pub By Novo - 2425 Scottsville Road, Suite 127
orange starNo Reviews
2425 Scottsville Road Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bowling Green

The Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,360
1129 College Street Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Bowling Green
orange star4.4 • 1,332
804 Campbell Lane Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill - Bowling Green
orange star4.1 • 826
773 Bakerfields Way Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
Hickory & Oak
orange star4.3 • 404
705 State Street Unit 54 Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Hilligans Sports Bar - Bowling Green
orange star4.0 • 371
1265 College St Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Coffee & Eggs
orange star4.2 • 285
2549 Mount Victor Ln #1 Bowling Green, KY 42103
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Bowling Green

Scottsville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (24 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Shogun Bistro- Bowling Green - 761 Campbell Ln

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston