Go
Toast

Shogunz Pizzeria and Bar

Hometown Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

309 w cedar st • $$

Avg 5 (93 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

309 w cedar st

Rawlins WY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Abuelita

No reviews yet

Come enjoy delicious home-style, authentic Mexican food.
En este restaurant cocinamos con el corazon de Mexico , ven a disfrutar nuestros platos auténticos.

Cappy's Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston