Shojo Boston
Located in the heart of Chinatown, Shojo offers diners modern Asian cuisine with a seasonally updated menu and a focus on small, shareable plates. The bar is home to a wide Japanese whisky selection as well as tiki-influenced craft cocktails. Wood tabletops, brick accents, the best hip hop and r&b, and colorful murals by a local artist fill the dining room.
TAPAS
9 Tyler St • $$
Location
9 Tyler St
Boston MA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
