Shojo Boston

Located in the heart of Chinatown, Shojo offers diners modern Asian cuisine with a seasonally updated menu and a focus on small, shareable plates. The bar is home to a wide Japanese whisky selection as well as tiki-influenced craft cocktails. Wood tabletops, brick accents, the best hip hop and r&b, and colorful murals by a local artist fill the dining room.

TAPAS

9 Tyler St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1804 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Tacos$14.00
DRESSED RED CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, KAFFIR LIME WHITE SAUCE
Pig Bao$12.00
SMOKED BBQ SAUCE, KIMCHI, JALAPENO (2 PER ORDER)
Sesame Charred Greens$9.00
FRIED SHALLOTS, LEMON, SOY
Shojonator$12.00
1/4 POUND PATTY, SMOKED BACON, KIMCHEESE, HOUSE SESAME BAO
Chicken Waffles$11.00
JUICY THIGHS, HONG KONG EGG PUFF, 5 SPICE BUTTER, SYZZURP
Chicken Wings$13.00
SRIRACHA SWEET & SOUR, CRISPY GARLIC, PICKLED DAIKON
Ribs$14.00
HOISIN BBQ, THAI BBQ, PEANUTS, LIME
Duck Fat Fries$9.00
W/ SRIRACHA AIOLI
Eggplant Bao$11.00
HEIRLOOM EGGPLANT, FERMENTED BLACK BEAN AIOLI, YUZU CITRUS SALSA, CILANTRO, (2 PER ORDER)​
Kimchi Fried Rice$15.00
HOUSE KIMCHI, JASMINE RICE, SUNNY EGG
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

9 Tyler St

Boston MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
