Shokudo Miami

SUSHI

4740 NE 2nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1260 reviews)

Popular Items

Sushi Rice$2.00
Side of Spicy Mayo$1.00
Soto Sake Junmai Daiginjo$40.00
Orange Chicken$24.00
fried chicken tossed in sweet and sour orange glaze
Java Steak$27.00
Side of Ponzu$1.00
Tedorigawa$35.00
300ML - Supple, Racy With Enticing Imprint of Honey & Herbs
Soto Black Junmai$35.00
OJ Tofu$23.00
Steamed Branzino$25.00
soy ginger and steamed jasmine rice
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4740 NE 2nd Ave

Miami FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
