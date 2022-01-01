Go
Shokudo Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

27072 Carronade Dr Suite D • $

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO Poké or Wrap - 2 Proteins$14.00
Pick a Bowl/Wrap, Base, Proteins, Toppings, and Sauce
Teriyaki Bowl$9.00
Your choice of protein stir-fried with white & green onions, mushrooms, and carrots.
Bao Sliders (2)$7.50
Two fluffy Bao Buns with your choice of added protein. Topped with cucumbers, green onions, and sesame seeds.
Bubble Teas & Smoothies$5.00
Bubble teas and all natural fruit smoothies
Crab Rangoon (4)$5.00
4 pieces, made with imitation crab, cream cheese, and spices, deep fried golden brown, Served with two duck sauces and 1 hot mustard
Bulgogi Bowl$9.00
Sweet Korean BBQ marinade. With Green Onions, Mushrooms, and White Onions.
Veggie Spring Roll (v)(1)$3.00
Single spring roll made with cabbage, green beans, carrots, mushrooms, onions, vermicelli noodles, tofu, soybean oil, salt, and other spices (no MSG), Served with two duck sauces and 1 hot mustard
BYO Poké or Wrap - 1 Protein$12.00
Pick a Bowl/Wrap, Base, Protein, Toppings, and Sauce
Pork Dumplings (6)$6.00
6 dumplings filled with pork, cabbage, onions, and ginger. Comes with our savory and tangy Asian Vinaigrette
Loaded Wonton Nachos$8.00
Our wonton nachos are made in-house, topped with your choice of protein, along with corn, powerblend salad, and green onions, drizzled with Yum Yum, Teriyaki, and Sriracha!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

27072 Carronade Dr Suite D

Perrysburg OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
