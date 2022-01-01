Go
Toast

Shoney's

Come in and enjoy!

226 S. Pike West

No reviews yet

Location

226 S. Pike West

Sumter SC

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carolina Crab House - Sumter

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!!

Brubaker's Café and Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sumter Cut Rate Soda Fountain

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Restaurant at Second Mill

No reviews yet

Delicious Southern food done right! Mouth-watering steaks, the best country food in town, and courteous staff. Located on Broad Street across from the Walmart in Sumter, South Carolina.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston