Channeling the energy of Tel Aviv's bohemian cafe culture through a New York lens, the restaurant was designed to foster the simple, timeless act of bringing people together around a common table.

Focusing on grass-fed organic proteins, whole grains, and seasonal vegetables, Shoo Shoo Nolita serves brunch and dinner menus of shareable plates that encourage people to taste and enjoy many dishes throughout a meal, creating a communal table and a symphony of flavors every time you walk through the door.



371 Broome Street • $$