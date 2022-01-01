Go
Toast

Shoo Shoo Nolita

Channeling the energy of Tel Aviv's bohemian cafe culture through a New York lens, the restaurant was designed to foster the simple, timeless act of bringing people together around a common table.
Focusing on grass-fed organic proteins, whole grains, and seasonal vegetables, Shoo Shoo Nolita serves brunch and dinner menus of shareable plates that encourage people to taste and enjoy many dishes throughout a meal, creating a communal table and a symphony of flavors every time you walk through the door.

371 Broome Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (2967 reviews)

Popular Items

Arabic Chopped Salad$18.00
Tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, radishes, onions & herbs with bulgur served with Side of tahini
Pita$2.00
Hummus$14.00
With whole chickpeas, Tatbila sauce & olive oil, served with 2 pita bread
(served warm & Vegan)
Shawarma$25.00
caramelized red onions, grated tomatoes & Amba served on tahini, parsley & Tatbila sauce with one pita bread
Labaneh$12.00
Lebanese labneh topped with zaatar , olive oil & fresh mint , served with one fresh pita bread
Glass Rose$12.00
Baba-Ganoo-Shoo$13.00
Roasted eggplant, tahini & garlic with Alice’s harissa on the side and one pita bread
(Vegan)
Greek Salad$18.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, green peppers, Kalamata olives & feta cheese
Schnitzel$25.00
Sesame crust organic chicken thigh with Tatbila sauce & mustard served with one of the fallowing:
mashed potatoes OR herb fries

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating

Location

371 Broome Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Billy's Bakery - Food Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Casa D'Angelo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Botaniste

No reviews yet

Le Botaniste is a plant-based organic food & Wine bar that makes eating vegetables easier, more convenient and more enjoyable than ever. They serve delicious, pure, plant-powered organic meals, good for your body and the planet.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston