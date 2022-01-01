Shoo Shoo Nolita
Channeling the energy of Tel Aviv's bohemian cafe culture through a New York lens, the restaurant was designed to foster the simple, timeless act of bringing people together around a common table.
Focusing on grass-fed organic proteins, whole grains, and seasonal vegetables, Shoo Shoo Nolita serves brunch and dinner menus of shareable plates that encourage people to taste and enjoy many dishes throughout a meal, creating a communal table and a symphony of flavors every time you walk through the door.
371 Broome Street • $$
Location
371 Broome Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
