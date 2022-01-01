Shooby Doo Catering
Restaurant Quality Cuisine at Your Catered Event
8420 Bowdoin Way
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8420 Bowdoin Way
Edmonds WA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bar Dojo
Modern Asian Restaurant featuring a melting pot of Asian comfort foods with Northwest ingredients, focusing on all-natural, organic and sustainable fare.
Kafé Neo Edmonds
Welcome to Kafé Neo Edmonds!
Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds
Authentic Hunan Cuisine.
We source the best to cook with love.
Kahlo's Cantina
New Mexican Contemporary Food and Cocktails