Shooby Doo Catering - SAM
Exclusive caterers for the Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Asian Art Museum, and Olympic Sculpture Park
1300 1st Ave
Location
1300 1st Ave
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Noi Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Pike Place Chowder
Pike Place Chowder is Yelp's #1 Most Popular Dish in the US. Two locations in Seattle, WA open daily since 2003.
Marination
Aloha! Welcome to Marination's 6th & Virginia downtown location. Seattle's original (and favorite) Hawaiian-Asian eatery!
Kanak
Come in and enjoy!