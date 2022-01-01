Go
Toast

Shooters

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

101 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Curds$8.99
Breaded Boneless$12.99
Kid's Chicken Chunks$4.99
Water
Fish Tacos$9.99
Kid's Cheese Pizza$4.99
The Shroom$11.99
Half Court Traditional Wings$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Dip$9.99
Shrimp Tacos$9.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Catering

Location

101 E Main St

Madison IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red on Main

No reviews yet

Main Street American Bistro featuring chef designed menus that you will never forget! Featuring a choice between a speak-easy bar and a nice dining room experience..

Crafted Coffee

No reviews yet

Cafe, Coffee Shop and Roaster. In House roasted coffees, Homemade Pastries, Homemade Gelato, Delicious Panini Sandwiches, Soups and Salads.

The Red Roaster Coffee and Eatery

No reviews yet

Our cafe is open on
Mon-Sat: 6am-8pm and Sun: 6am-6pm.
See you soon!

Pizza Uncommon - Madison

No reviews yet

Say good-bye to boring pizza!
Pizza Uncommon serves uniquely crafted pies, made with our scratch-made & 100-hour fermented dough, scratch-made marinara sauce, & freshly grated mozzarella… Cooked on a stone deck to a crisp perfection!
Now open for carry-out and delivery, located in historic Rogers Corner in downtown Madison, IN.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston