Steakhouses
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Shooters Wood Fire Grill
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
2424 West Main St
Rapid City, SD 57702
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
2424 West Main St, Rapid City SD 57702
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Juniper Cuisine
Come on in and enjoy!
Murphy's Pub & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Tally's Silver Spoon
Tally's Silver Spoon is proud to offer fresh, exciting and creative dishes to locals in Rapid City, SD and the Black Hills region and travelers alike. We specialize in modern cuisine in an upscale contemporary setting. For breakfast and lunch, we take a modern spin on the classic diner fare creating a regional "fine diner."
Sahara Nights Hookah Lounge
Come in and enjoy!