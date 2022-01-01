Go
Fort Lauderdale's most popular waterfront dining destination is back with an entirely new look and a freshly inspired menu. Now owned by the same restaurant and yacht provisioning experts who for years earned a reputation as one of South Florida's most highly regarded culinary teams at The Grateful Palate, the all-new Shooters Waterfront delivers superb food, service and spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway. The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner and features Fort Lauderdale's most beautiful Sunday brunch. With three large, artfully designed bars inside and out, a chic outdoor waterside lounge and resort contemporary dining room, Shooters Waterfront is Fort Lauderdale's most exciting dining destination. With 340 feet of dockage and valet parking, guests are welcome to arrive by car or by boat.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3033 NE 32nd Avenue • $$

Avg 4.2 (11630 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Ribs$35.00
Whole rack of dry rubbed ribs smothered in BBQ sauce, southern fried potato salad grilled corn
SIDE Fries$4.00
Grilled Lollipop Lamb Chops$26.00
Mint chimichurri, goat cheese crumbles
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$9.00
Coconut Shrimp$18.00
Orange- chili marmalade
Side Elotes$4.00
Guava - Chili Chicken Wings$15.00
Guava chili glaze, carrot sticks (GF)
Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine Pasta$26.00
Blackened shrimp, mornay sauce, onions, parmesan cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3033 NE 32nd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday9:45 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

