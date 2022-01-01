Go
Toast

URBN Shop 543

.

5000 South Broad Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

B543
Oatmeal$4.25
Breakfast Platter$4.95
Avocado Toast$5.99
smashed avocado & pesto on housemade sesame bread
B3
Veggie Sausage, Egg & Cheese$7.50
B12
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$5.50
Everything Bagel$2.00
B10
See full menu

Location

5000 South Broad Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:30 am - 10:02 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:02 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:02 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:02 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:02 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:02 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:02 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Menus & Venues (Pizzeria Vetri / Amis / Terrain Cafe)

No reviews yet

Menus & Venues is the food and beverage division of URBN, which owns and operates Amis Trattoria, Bar Amis, Pizzeria Vetri, Terrain Cafe & Events, and Shop 543.
Gift cards are valid at all locations.

Gatehouse

No reviews yet

Situated at the entrance of Philadelphia’s historic Navy Yard, Gatehouse is a lively, yet laidback eatery with a varied menu of shareable New American plates and pizzas with craft brews.
Our waterfront location and proximity to Philadelphia’s sports stadiums make us an ideal spot to sip cocktails on our open-air patio, hangout at our beer garden, or enjoy a meal in our upstairs dining room.

DNS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Termini Brothers Bakery

No reviews yet

Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston