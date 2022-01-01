URBN Shop 543

Gatehouse

Situated at the entrance of Philadelphia’s historic Navy Yard, Gatehouse is a lively, yet laidback eatery with a varied menu of shareable New American plates and pizzas with craft brews.

Our waterfront location and proximity to Philadelphia’s sports stadiums make us an ideal spot to sip cocktails on our open-air patio, hangout at our beer garden, or enjoy a meal in our upstairs dining room.

