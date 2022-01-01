Shore Acres Inn & Restaurant / Bravo Zulu

Go
Hidden and private, Shore Acres is located in the heart of Lake Champlain islands. With each and every room providing guests with an incomparable panoramic view of Green Mountains and glistening waters, your stay is sure to be one you will never forget.
Our newly renovated kitchen and brand new dining room features stunning and undisturbed views of shimmering Lake Champlain. Whether holding events at our specialty venue, visiting to relax, or dreaming of a paradise getaway – we are eagerly awaiting your visit.

237 Shore Acres Drive

Location

237 Shore Acres Drive

North Hero VT

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
