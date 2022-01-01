Go
Shore Leave

Shore Leave is our interpretation of a tropical escape through the lens of our love for Boston’s rich dining scene in Boston, MA

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gochujang Wings$14.00
sesame, scallions, kimchi ranch
Allergens: gluten, dairy, fin fish (CC), allium, sesame, soy
Yellowtail 'Hamachi'$6.00
soy caramelized onion & truffle
Allergens: fin fish, allium, soy
Medium Fat Tuna 'Chu Toro'$7.00
truffle-shiitake relish
Allergens: fin fish
Shore Leave Burger$15.00
miso teriyaki, avocado, pickled red onion, crispy onions
Allergens: gluten, dairy, shellfish (CC), fin fish (CC), eggs, allium, soy
Okonomiyaki Tater Tots$10.00
kewpie mayo, katsu sauce, jalapeno-cheese, sesame, nori, bonito
Allergens: dairy, fin fish, eggs, allium, sesame, soy
Scottish Salmon 'Masu'$6.00
flavors of Thailand
Allergens: fin fish, allium
Karaage Chicken Sandwich$14.00
spicy mayo, red cabbage slaw, boston bibb lettuce
Allergens: gluten, dairy, shellfish (CC), fin fish (CC), eggs, allium, soy, alcohol
Spicy Tuna Roll$16.00
kani, spicy mayo, tempura bits
Allergens: gluten, fin fish, eggs, allium, sesame
Shore Leave Roll$20.00
shrimp tempura, hamachi, pickled pineapple, serrano, cilantro, aji amarillo
Allergens: gluten, shellfish, fin fish, sesame
Pork Gyoza$14.00
black vinegar dipping sauce
Allergens: gluten, allium, sesame, soy
Location

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY

Boston MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

