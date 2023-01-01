Go
A map showing the location of Shore - Longboat Key - 800 Broadway StView gallery

Shore - Longboat Key - 800 Broadway St

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

800 Broadway St

Longboat Key, FL 34228

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

800 Broadway St, Longboat Key FL 34228

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
760 Broadway St. North Longboat Key, FL 34228
View restaurantnext
Ventura's LBK
orange starNo Reviews
6814 Gulf of Mexico Dr Longboat Key, FL 34228
View restaurantnext
Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar
orange star4.6 • 4,562
4628 119th St W Cortez, FL 34215
View restaurantnext
Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Bridge St. Pier
orange starNo Reviews
200 Bridge St Bradenton Beach, FL 34217
View restaurantnext
Island Time Bar & Grill / Bridge Street Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
111 Gulf Dr S Bradenton Beach, FL 34217
View restaurantnext
Beach House
orange starNo Reviews
200 Gulf Dr. North Bradenton Beach, FL 34217
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Longboat Key

Sarasota

Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (7 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet

Venice

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Shore - Longboat Key - 800 Broadway St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston