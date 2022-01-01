Shore Points BBQ
We call ourselves a barbecue restaurant, and offer many of the items you might find in a traditional barbecue joint, but we are beach bums at heart and decided to switch things up a bit! Our sauces and flavor combinations have a way of catapulting the traditional southern fare straight to the coastline. So, stop in and experience the idea of barbecue through the eyes of the shore!
Location
816 Arnold Ave
Point Pleasant Beach NJ
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
