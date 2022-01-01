Go
Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71

8665 W. SH 71

Popular Items

Wedge$10.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bacon Bits, Blue Cheese Dressing
Cheese Burger$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles,
Shore Sause, Sesame Seed Bun,
Fries, American or Cheddar Cheese
Chile Spiced Queso$10.00
with Tortilla Chips
Lemon Pepper Redfish Tacos$24.00
Lemon Pepper, Lettuce, Pico de
Gallo, Remoulade, Cilantro
A La Carte Crispy Fish Taco$8.00
Lobster Roll$34.00
Garlic Butter, Fries
Caesar$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons,
Parmesan
Seafood & Sausage Gumbo$18.00
Garlic Rice, Grilled Ciabatta - select Cup (8oz) or a Bowl (16oz)
Slice of Bread$1.00
Wood Grilled Ciabatta Bread
Fried Shrimp Po' Boy$19.00
French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato,
Onion, Remoulade, Fries
Location

Austin TX

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
