Shore Rider

Just 250 steps from the water, Shore Rider is located on the famous La Jolla Shores, Avenida De La Playa. Come as you are right from the beach to our casual and fun patio for a relaxed experience including great music, easy and approachable food, thoughtful specialty cocktails, and the coldest beer in town!

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

2168 Avenida de la Playa • $$

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)

Popular Items

Ahi Poke TO GO$17.99
1/2 lb. Fresh Raw Cubed Yellowfin Tuna, Soy Sauce (GF) Togarashi Seasoning, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion, Red Onion, Seaweed Salad
Fish & Chips TO GO$16.99
Tempura Beer Battered Wahoo, Parmesan, Parsley, Lemon Fennel Aioli, Shore Dusted Fries
3 Street Tacos TO GO$14.99
Mix & Match 3 Tacos...
Chicken Tinga, Carne Asada, Baja Style Fish, Grilled Fish
Kid Grilled Cheese TO GO$5.99
Served with French Fries
Soft Drinks TO GO
Please select from the following options.
SoCal Salad TO GO$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Black Beans, Charred Corn, Avocado, Panela Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Chicken Nachos TO GO$14.99
Chicken Tinga, Black Beans, Chile Verde Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, House Chips
Goddess Salad TO GO$16.99
Romaine, Blackened Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Goddess Dressing
Triple B$14.99
1/3 lb. Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Shore Rider Sauce, Brioche Bun, Pickle Chips, Shore Dusted Fries
Hawaiian Burger$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Provolone, Slaw, Pickles Chipotle Mayo & Shore Dusted Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2168 Avenida de la Playa

La Jolla CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Barbarella Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dough Momma Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Serving up the best quality pizzas, wings, salads, and garlic knots in La Jolla. Why not wash everything down with a few of our 12 beers on tap? Dough Momma, where 2 best friends meet everyday....Pizza meets Beer!! Come by and you'll see why 'Momma LIkey'!

Piatti Restaurant

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Cuisine
Soul-Satisfying, Heartfelt Cooking

Galaxy Cantina & Grill

No reviews yet

Trey Foshee's Galaxy Cantina & Grill is a celebration of the culture and cuisine of Mexico, where you'll find simple foods done well. A casual Mexican restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, we grind our own masa from non-GMO heirloom corn to make our tortillas, because we take the quality of our ingredients seriously. Our lunch menu is an interpretation of Mexican street food, with an emphasis on seafood and tacos, and our dinner menu has additional Mexican family style offerings. We offer a full bar specializing in agave spirits, margaritas and regional beers from San Diego and south of the border, including our Galaxy Corn Lager made locally just for us by Benchmark Brewing. If you're in the La Jolla Shores neighborhood, we invite you to come join the fun. A 4% surcharge will be added to each bill to help
cover increasing operations and labor costs.

