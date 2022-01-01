Shoreline Coffee Shop

B Star | SF2BAY

Burma Superstar’s sister restaurant, B Star’s menu was created with the goal of making delicious, healthy, and wholesome Asian food. While B Star’s menu also incorporates Burmese flavors, its chefs take influence from other Asian cuisines, including Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, and Filipino, as well as classic Californian cuisine.

Owner Joycelyn Lee opened B Star as a way to expand on Burma Superstar. “We wanted to give each ourselves a space to experiment with different types of cuisines,” Lee says. “B Star has been a way to move with what we’ve been interested in and with what resonates with us.”

