Shoreline Coffee Shop

221 Shoreline Hwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (655 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$12.50
Cabot Cheddar, Bacon, Fried Egg on Grilled Rustic Bread
Hash Browns$5.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon$5.00
Avocado Toast$13.00
Pan scrambled country eggs, Avocado, on rustic bread
One Pancake$5.00
Two Pancakes$9.00
Burrito Gringo$12.50
Scrambled eggs hash browns, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, house made chorizo ,in a flour tortilla
Chicken Apple Sausage$5.50
Egg-A-Muffin$12.50
Cochinita pork, farm egg, cabot cheddar dripping from an English Muffin
Seasonal Burrito$12.00
Scrambled eggs in a spinach tortilla, mustard greens, pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese and bacon, Today’s offering
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

221 Shoreline Hwy

Mill Valley CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
