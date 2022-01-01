Go
Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro

A true respite in Silicon Valley

3160 N. Shoreline Blvd

Stand Up Paddleboard$30.00
Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).
Pedalboat$30.00
Holds up to 4 people. Includes PFDs (required).
Enclosed Kayak$28.00
Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).
Bicycle with Tug-a-bug$26.00
Holds 1 adult and 1 child. Adult bicycle with "Tug-a-bug" tag-along bicycle attachment for child. Helmets included (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
Bicycle$18.00
Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
Tandem Bicycle$26.00
Holds 2 people. Helmets included (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
Bicycle$35.00
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 hours. Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
Canoe$30.00
Holds up to 4 people. Includes PFDs (required).
Double Kayak$32.00
Holds 2 people. Includes PFDs (required).
Single Kayak$26.00
Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).
Mountain View CA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wagon Wheel BBQ

Roger

Airstream

Trendy technological bar with fast casual dining

Papas and Eggs Breakfast and Lunch in Mountain View

Fresh, local ingredients. Recipes carefully crafted for optimal flavor. That's what a meal at Papas & Eggs is all about. Well, that and having a great time. When you mix our good vibes with our great morning cocktails, you're in for a refreshing and delicious treat. We've got all your favorite sweet dishes in our lineup -- waffles, pancakes, French toast. Or, for our savory food fanatics, we have burgers, sandwiches, and Benedicts. It's time you did brunch Papas & Eggs way.
History.

We are opening our doors! We serve breakfast, lunch, and brunch dishes -- all day long. Your taste buds will be able to celebrate our more than 30 years of family cooking expertise with our signature breakfast dishes and lunch items.

