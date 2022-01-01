Go
Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato

Coffee, Gelato and Pastries by the Edmonds seaside. Located in the Edmonds Waterfront Center, Shore Pine offers premium treats though our beachside window.

220 Railroad Ave

Popular Items

LATTE
EVERYTHING BAGEL$3.75
CREAM CHEESE$0.75
Location

220 Railroad Ave

Edmonds WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
