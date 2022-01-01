Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato

THE MARKET

The MAR·KET is Downtown Edmonds' only Fishmonger & Eatery featuring fresh seafood, prepared bites and local food centric retail. The shop is located next to the iconic Edmonds Fountain where the Farmer's Market thrives in the summer months. Walk up to our Main Street window and order away Fish Tacos, or join us inside for a dozen oysters paired with beer and wine. The MAR·KET will take you on a stroll through the culinary bounty of the sea!

