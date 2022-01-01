Shores Tequileria
Authentic Mexican fare right here in the Shores. Featuring over 160 tequilas & mezcals and a wide selection of Mexican beers & craft cocktails.
31230 Harper Ave
Location
31230 Harper Ave
Saint Clair Shores MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
National Coney Island
Come in and enjoy!
Dooley’s Irish Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Detroit Wing Company
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.
Gratiot Huddle
Come in and enjoy!