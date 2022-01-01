Go
Toast

Short Cakes

Now located @LaBelle Airport on Cowboy Way!
Come on in a dine with us!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

311 East Cowboy Way • $

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)

Popular Items

SOUP OF THE DAY 🥣$2.99
Tea$1.00
Burger$7.99
Single Cupcake 🍰$3.25
EGG-N-CHZ SANDWICH$4.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.99
OMELET 🍳$4.74
Grilled Cheese$4.99
Turkey Club$7.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Delivery
Takeout

Location

311 East Cowboy Way

Labelle FL

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Two Peas Cafe

No reviews yet

Home of Granny Ella's Pies. We are known for our friendly atmosphere, homemade pies, cakes & southern style homecookin'.
Two Peas Cafe was named a United States Senate Small Business of the Week by Senator Marco Rubio in June of 2019.

LaBelle Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston