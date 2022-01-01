Go
Toast

Short Fuse Brewing Company-

5000 N RIVER ROAD
SCHILLER PARK, IL 60176

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5000 N River Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (663 reviews)

Popular Items

Margarita Pizza$15.00
Our pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes and basil. Sprinkled with crushed red pepper, oregano and Parmesan cheese drizzled with evoo.
4pk Shamrock Shake Stout$14.99
2pk Blind Fury$10.99
Wings$14.00
Deep fried, crispy golden brown chicken wings. Side of celery sticks with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Spuds-N-Suds$13.00
Fresh cut french fried potatoes smothered with our own beer cheese sauce topped with crumbled smoked bacon, chives, sour cream & drizzled with our signature beer glaze.
BIG Pretzel$13.00
Soft baked pretzel served with beer cheese, spicy mustard, and a smokey maple bacon dip.
*NEW* 4pk Cinderella Milkshake$15.99
House$8.00
Mixed greens with cucumbers, gourmet medley tomatoes and bagel chips.
2pk Worms and Dirt$10.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5000 N River Rd

Schiller Perk IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carmine's Rosemont

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chimney Cone Creamery

No reviews yet

Chimney Cone Creamery serves fresh, natural, European inspired cones, hand-made with love and baked to perfection, filled with soft serve ice cream and topped with irresistible flavors from around the globe.
Experience the sweet smell of our cones as our bakers roll out dough, bake the cones, and fill them right before your eyes!
In addition, we serve a wide variety of milkshakes, desserts, and baked goods so there is something sweet for everyone.

Cafe Mirage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy an authentic Balkan/Eastern European Cuisine!

Murray Bros. Caddyshack - Rosemont, IL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston