Short Hills restaurants you'll love

Short Hills restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Short Hills

Short Hills's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Indian
Must-try Short Hills restaurants

TasteBuddy image

 

TasteBuddy

515a Millburn Avenue, Short Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Born This Way
Granola | Dragonfruit | Mango | Pineapple | Kiwi | Strawberry | Blueberry (Choice of Honey or Agave) (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)
Make Your Own Bowl
Granola | Choice of 3 Fruits | Choice of Agave or Honey Drizzle (Choice of 1-2 Bases)
TasteBuddy OG
Granola | Banana | Strawberry | Blueberry | Agave (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)
More about TasteBuddy
Boxcar Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS

Boxcar Bar & Grill

25 Chatham Rd, Short Hills

Avg 4.2 (207 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.00
Choice of House-made Sauce:
Cleveland BBQ, Traditional Hot, Honey Soy, Dry Rub, or Tamarind Ginger.
Station Burger$15.00
Romaine Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Homemade Dill Pickle Chip, Choice of Cheese w/Fries
Kids Burger$10.00
Choice of Cheese, Served w/ side of French Fries, Greens, or Fruit.
More about Boxcar Bar & Grill
Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills image

 

Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills

504 milburn ave, short hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Maine lobster dinner!
fresh sweet Maine lobster from our industrial tank! steamed on order & cracked for your convenience. served with corn on the cob and homemade coleslaw.
Famous Shack Fish Sandwich$17.00
Blackened pan seared grouper served with arugula, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. best seller! served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Sandwich Only$22.00
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ pickles Gluten free buns are available.
More about Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills
Indian Xpress image

 

Indian Xpress

40 Chatham Road., Short Hills

Avg 4.6 (199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gobi Aloo Mutter$15.00
Cauliflower, potatoes, green peas, cumin, ginger.
Vegetable Samosas$7.00
Crispy turnovers, spiced potatoes, green peas, dry mango.
Palak Paneer$16.00
Paneer, slow cooked spinach, fresh dill, cumin.
More about Indian Xpress
Restaurant banner

 

Michael's Cafe - Short Hills

1200 Morris Tpke, Short Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$4.95
PAC Hot Chocolate
PAC Protein Box
More about Michael's Cafe - Short Hills
Main pic

 

Dartcor

101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dartcor
