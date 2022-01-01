Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Short Hills
/
Short Hills
/
Calamari
Short Hills restaurants that serve calamari
Primo Mercato
1200 Morris Tpke, Short Hills
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari Appetizer
$14.95
More about Primo Mercato
Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills - 504 milburn ave
504 milburn ave, short hills
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$14.00
freshly prepared crispy calamari. includes rings and tentacles. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
More about Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills - 504 milburn ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Short Hills
Chicken Wraps
Mac And Cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Cookies
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwiches
Muffins
Steak Quesadillas
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
More near Short Hills to explore
Union
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Summit
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Maplewood
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Westfield
No reviews yet
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(57 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(560 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston