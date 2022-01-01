Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Short Hills

Short Hills restaurants
Short Hills restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Primo Mercato

1200 Morris Tpke, Short Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari Appetizer$14.95
More about Primo Mercato
Item pic

 

Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills - 504 milburn ave

504 milburn ave, short hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$14.00
freshly prepared crispy calamari. includes rings and tentacles. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
More about Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills - 504 milburn ave

