Chicken salad in Short Hills
Short Hills restaurants that serve chicken salad
Primo Mercato
1200 Morris Tpke, Short Hills
|Grilled Chicken Salad Platter
|$17.95
Our traditional house salad with Tomato, Cucumbers, and Olives topped with our grilled Chicken. Love at first bite!
Dartcor - JFK Cafe
101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Romaine Lettuce / Grilled Chicken / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons / Cherry Tomatoes / Cucumbers / Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$8.95
Romaine Lettuce / Chicken / Bacon / Boiled Egg / Avocado / Bleu Cheese / Cucumbers / Cherry Tomatoes / Choice of Dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$7.95
Crispy Buffalo Chicken / Romaine / Grape Tomato / Carrots / Celery / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Buttermilk Ranch