Chicken salad in Short Hills

Short Hills restaurants
Toast

Short Hills restaurants that serve chicken salad

Primo Mercato

1200 Morris Tpke, Short Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad Platter$17.95
Our traditional house salad with Tomato, Cucumbers, and Olives topped with our grilled Chicken. Love at first bite!
More about Primo Mercato
Dartcor - JFK Cafe

101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$7.95
Romaine Lettuce / Grilled Chicken / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons / Cherry Tomatoes / Cucumbers / Caesar Dressing
Chicken Cobb Salad$8.95
Romaine Lettuce / Chicken / Bacon / Boiled Egg / Avocado / Bleu Cheese / Cucumbers / Cherry Tomatoes / Choice of Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.95
Crispy Buffalo Chicken / Romaine / Grape Tomato / Carrots / Celery / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Buttermilk Ranch
More about Dartcor - JFK Cafe

