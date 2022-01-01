Chicken sandwiches in Short Hills
Short Hills restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
More about Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills
Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills
504 milburn ave, short hills
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled chicken,Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. please choose a side of salad or chips. thank you!