Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken in
Short Hills
/
Short Hills
/
Crispy Chicken
Short Hills restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Dartcor
101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$7.95
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$7.95
More about Dartcor
Browse other tasty dishes in Short Hills
Croissants
Lassi
Omelettes
Home Fries
Salmon
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chicken Tenders
Fish Tacos
More near Short Hills to explore
Summit
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Union
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Maplewood
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Westfield
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1577 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(682 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(398 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston