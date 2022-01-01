Grilled chicken in Short Hills
Short Hills restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills
504 milburn ave, short hills
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled chicken,Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. please choose a side of salad or chips. thank you!
Dartcor
101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills
|Loaded Veggie Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$7.95
Romaine Lettuce | Grilled Chicken | Tomato | Beets | broccoli | Zucchini | Carrots | Radish | Sunflower Seeds | Lemon Shallot Vinaigrette
|Marinated Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad
|$7.95
Spring Mix / Herb Roasted Chicken / Feta Cheese / Chickpeas / Kalamata Olives / Cherry Tomato / Cucumber / Pickled Red Onion / Creamy Italian Dressing