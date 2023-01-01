Reuben in Short Hills
Dartcor - JFK Delivery
101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills
|Pastrami Reuben
|$10.50
Pastrami / Swiss Cheese / Sauerkraut / Thousand Island Dressing / Melted on Rye / Pickle on the Side
Dartcor - JFK Cafe
101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills
|Turkey Reuben
|$7.95
Ovengord Turkey Breast / Coleslaw / Swiss Cheese / Russian Dressing / Toasted Rye
