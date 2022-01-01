Tacos in Short Hills
More about Boxcar Bar & Grill
Boxcar Bar & Grill
25 Chatham Rd, Short Hills
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Line Caught Cod, Corn Tortillas, Cilantro Crema, Red Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro.
More about Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills
Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills
504 milburn ave, short hills
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Pan seared shrimp topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
|Lobster tacos!
|$25.00
lobster topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Pan seared grouper topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.