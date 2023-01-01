Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Short Hills

Go
Short Hills restaurants
Toast

Short Hills restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

Dartcor - JFK Cafe

101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butternut Squash and Apple
More about Dartcor - JFK Cafe
Indian Xpress image

 

Indian Xpress - Short Hills

40 Chatham Road., Short Hills

Avg 4.6 (199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup$6.00
More about Indian Xpress - Short Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Short Hills

Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Wraps

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cookies

Cuban Sandwiches

Cake

Lassi

Muffins

Map

More near Short Hills to explore

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1893 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (798 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston