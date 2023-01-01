Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tomato soup in
Short Hills
/
Short Hills
/
Tomato Soup
Short Hills restaurants that serve tomato soup
Dartcor - JFK Cafe
101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills
No reviews yet
Butternut Squash and Apple
More about Dartcor - JFK Cafe
Indian Xpress - Short Hills
40 Chatham Road., Short Hills
Avg 4.6
(199 reviews)
Tomato Soup
$6.00
More about Indian Xpress - Short Hills
Browse other tasty dishes in Short Hills
Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken Wraps
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Cookies
Cuban Sandwiches
Cake
Lassi
Muffins
More near Short Hills to explore
Union
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Summit
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Maplewood
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
Westfield
No reviews yet
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1893 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(569 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(268 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(798 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(162 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(462 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston