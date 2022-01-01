Go
Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe

Located in the heart of downtown Hilo, serving delicious, made from scratch paninis, salads, desserts, pastries, espresso, and custom cakes!

374 Kinoole St • $

Avg 4.3 (280 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain Bagel, Cream Cheese$3.60
Our cream cheese spread on our housemade bagels served with a slice of pineapple.
Herb Roasted Chicken$14.00
Herb-roasted chicken breast, basil pesto, Mozzarella cheese, roasted bell peppers, organic greens. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Full Caesar$10.95
Always farm-fresh, and locally sourced. Romaine, parmesan cheese, house-made garlic, anchovy dressing, fresh ground pepper, house-made croutons.
Super Club$14.00
Turkey breast, smoked bacon, ham, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, romaine, served with whole-grain mustard. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.90
Breakfast Bowl$9.85
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini$14.00
Baked chicken breast, bacon, romaine, red bell peppers, red onion, provolone cheese, house-made ranch. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Breakfast Panini$9.85
Available all day! Scrambled eggs, on house-made focaccia bread, your choice of meat and cheese. All sandwiches are served on a house-made focaccia bread, panini style, grilled, served warm with a slice of pineapple.
Classic$14.25
Capicola (mildly spiced Italian ham), salami, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive tapenade, balsamic vinegar and garlic olive oil. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
BLTA$14.00
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

374 Kinoole St

Hilo HI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
