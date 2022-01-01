Blocks Bagels BEXLEY
Stay home and enjoy!
3012 E. Broad St
Popular Items
Location
3012 E. Broad St
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Top Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Harvest
Carryout available
Tues - Thurs: 4pm to 9pm
Fri - 4pm to 10pm
Sat - 3pm to 10pm
Sun : 3pm to 9pm
Brassica
Come in and enjoy!
Old Bag of Nails
Gift Cards can be used at ANY Old Bag of Nails Location.