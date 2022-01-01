Go
Short North Piece of Cake

TUE-FRI (10am – 4:30pm) ........... SAT (9am – 2:30)

CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

772 N High St • $$

Avg 4.2 (359 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Cupcake$3.00
Milk chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream icing and more delicious chocolate
Red Velvet Cake
Decadent red velvet cake with cream cheese filling & icing
Red Velvet Cupcake$3.00
Red Velvet cupcake with cream cheese icing with festive red decorations
Pumpkin Cupcake$3.00
Pumpkin cupcakes with cream cheese icing and homemade caramel drizzle.
Funfetti Cupcake$3.00
Vanilla cake and sprinkles with vanilla buttercreamicing; topped with cheery sprinkles.
Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate cake, milk chocolate cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. Drizzled with ganache on top.
Funfetti Cake
Vanilla cake and sprinkles, vanilla cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. For the kid in all of us!
Vanilla Bean Cupcake$3.00
Light and fluffy vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream icing and pretty decor.
Brownie Cookie$2.50
Rich chocolate cookie rolled in powdered sugar. Great for a chocolate fix!
Pumpkin Cookie$2.50
Soft cake like pumpkin cookie with brown sugar Penuche icing. A true treasure for your taste buds!
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

772 N High St

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

