Short North Piece of Cake
TUE-FRI (10am – 4:30pm) ........... SAT (9am – 2:30)
CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
772 N High St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
772 N High St
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Short North Pint House
Come in and enjoy!
DeVine On High
Now we Happily serve Breakfast- Brunch-Lunch & Dine , Come in and enjoy!
Bodega
Come on in and enjoy!
Arch City Tavern
Located in the thriving Short North Arts District, Arch City Tavern offers a glimpse into the magnificent history of Columbus, serving up fresh, locally-sourced gourmet food and craft beer in a casual setting of exposed brick and finished wood. Our neighborhood guests and friendly staff offer a relaxed, upscale atmosphere beneath a twenty foot pencil mural of Old Columbus and her famous Arches. Our popular local cocktails and diverse American menu promise to give you an authentic taste of Columbus.