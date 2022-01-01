Go
ShortE's BBQ

“Good food, reasonable prices, and great atmosphere for all families and friends. Our goal is to provide great customer service, to be a good neighbor, and establish an environment that encourages a long term relationship with our customers. Come in or call, get comfortable, loosen your belt, and get ready for an experience you won’t forget.”

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

8805 Chambery Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)

Popular Items

Carolina BBQ Sauce
2 Meat Platter$22.00
Chopped Chicken Sandwich$13.00
1 Meat Platter$15.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce
Cheese Curds w/Dressing$9.00
Spicy BBQ Sauce
Corn Bread (2 Piece)$3.00
Texas BBQ Sauce
4 Meat Platter$36.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

8805 Chambery Blvd

Johnston IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

