Shorty Smalls

Good Food – Big Fun
The year was 1980 and the place was Little Rock. Shorty Small’s opened his very first restaurant in a historical building on Rodney Parham Road, where it was, is, and always will be Number One for the best food and fun you can find anywhere on the map!

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

11100 N Rodney Parham Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)

Popular Items

Shorty's American Cheese Burger$12.99
Dressed with all our burger fixin's. Puts all other cheeseburgers to shame! Served with seasoned french fries. (Dressed with mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and american cheese).
Chicken Liver Dinner$16.99
A regional favorite served with creamy southern gravy, seasoned french fries and homemade cole slaw.
Shorty's American Burger$11.89
This one's for the meat-lover in you. Dressed with mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with seasoned french fries.
5 Piece Mozz Sticks$12.49
Wrap your hands around one of these babies, and dunk it in Sadie's special marinara sauce - five huge sticks!
Cheese Dip & Chips$9.59
Special spices, chili, and chives add zip to our cheesy dip. Served in a basket with crunchy tortilla chips and a side of salsa.
Chicken Fried Steak (The Original)$19.99
A huge hand-breaded steak topped with country gravy and served with crisp seasoned french fries and creamy homemade cole slaw.
Turkey Club Croissant$12.99
A large croissant roll loaded with lots of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Swiss cheese. Served with seasoned french fries.
Macho Nachos$12.99
Bunches of tortilla chips heaped with hearty chili, jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with diced tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, lettuce and sour cream.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.99
Our delicious burger with all the goodies, then topped with freshly-grilled mushrooms, onions and melted swiss cheese.
Famous Ribs (Original)$21.99
Jumpin'-Off-The-Bone Tender Ribs®, served with baked beans, french fries and BBQ sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

11100 N Rodney Parham Rd

Little Rock AR

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
