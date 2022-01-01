Shorty Smalls
Good Food – Big Fun
The year was 1980 and the place was Little Rock. Shorty Small’s opened his very first restaurant in a historical building on Rodney Parham Road, where it was, is, and always will be Number One for the best food and fun you can find anywhere on the map!
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
11100 N Rodney Parham Rd • $$
Location
11100 N Rodney Parham Rd
Little Rock AR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
