Shorty's Bar-B-Q

5161 Georgia 219

Popular Items

Smoked Wings
Country Fried Steak Sandwich$9.50
BBQ Salad$11.00
Fried Pickles$8.00
Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese$13.00
Cheeseburger$8.50
Southern Queso$5.00
Country Fried Steak$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Bone-In Chicken
Seasoned Fries
Location

5161 Georgia 219

Fortson GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

