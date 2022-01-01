Go
Shorty's BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2255 NW 87th Ave • $$

Avg 3 (175 reviews)

Popular Items

Slice Garlic Bread$0.99
Brisket Sandwich$13.49
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with coleslaw and golden french fries.
Side BBQ Beans$2.99
Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.
Brisket Plate$18.99
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
BB Half$17.99
Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Mac & Cheese$5.99
Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!
Side OnionRings$6.99
Hand-battered. Shorty’s own onion rings. Fried to golden perfection & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce
BB Full Dinner$23.99
Full rack of Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Pulled Pork Platter$12.99
Seasoned and hickory-smoked pork, tossed with BBQ sauce and piled high. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Seasoned and hickory-smoked pork, hand-pulled, tossed with BBQ sauce and piled high. Served with our famous coleslaw and golden French fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2255 NW 87th Ave

Miami FL

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
