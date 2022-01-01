Go
Toast

Shorty's BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

8100 SW 81st Dr. Suite 220

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side BBQ Beans$2.99
Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.
BB Full Dinner$23.99
Full rack of Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Mac & Cheese$5.99
Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!
Rib Plate$17.99
Hickory-smoked pork ribs marinated in our original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Side French Fries$2.99
Side OnionRings$6.99
Hand-battered. Shorty’s own onion rings. Fried to golden perfection & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce
Brisket Plate$18.99
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
Brisket Sandwich$13.49
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with coleslaw and golden french fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Seasoned and hickory-smoked pork, hand-pulled, tossed with BBQ sauce and piled high. Served with our famous coleslaw and golden French fries.
Cheeseburger$11.49
Generous 10 oz. of fresh ground Black Angus Prime Beef, seasoned and char-grilled your way. Served on a brioche bun with America Cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & golden French fries.
See full menu

Location

8100 SW 81st Dr. Suite 220

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

CVI.CHE 105

No reviews yet

We are a thirteen-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.

Pubbelly Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brick Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston