Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

627 Merrimac Trl • $

Avg 4.7 (1958 reviews)

SAMPLER$12.75
SHORTY'S SPECIAL$7.50
TRIPLE DECKER CLUB$10.50
SIDE BACON$3.25
MEAT LOVERS OMELET$11.95
SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE$5.50
PHILLY CHEESE$10.50
BACON EGG & CHEESE$5.50
BURRITO$8.95
SWEET TEA$1.99
Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

627 Merrimac Trl

Williamsburg VA

