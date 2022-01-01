Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG
Come on in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
627 Merrimac Trl • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
627 Merrimac Trl
Williamsburg VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Casa Pearl
Come in and enjoy!
FT 1 OLD CITY
Come in and enjoy!
Cochon on 2nd
Join us for your next special dinner or a casual night out with friends. Enjoy our open kitchen with view of wood burning grill. For a more intimate gathering, talk with us about reserving Moody's Room!
FT 2 OLD CITY
Come in and enjoy!