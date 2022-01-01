Go
Toast

Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND

Come in and enjoy!

5625 West Broad Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TRIPLE DECKER CLUB$9.95
Boars Head Black forest ham, oven gold turkey & American cheese on top of bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on double stacked white toast. Served with your choice of hand cut french fries, coleslaw, or potato salad.
TOAST SIDE$1.75
BACON EGG & CHEESE$5.50
2 slices of bacon, 1 fried hard egg, topped with American cheese, served on your choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.
SIDE BACON$3.25
HASH BROWNS$2.50
MEAT LOVERS OMELET$11.95
A meat lovers meal with bacon, diced Virginia ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.
SHORTY'S SPECIAL$7.50
Our most popular dish… Three eggs cooked any style, choice of meat, choice of side, choice of biscuit or different variety of toasts… The best deal and breakfast!
SAMPLER$13.50
2 Large eggs any style, 2 slices of bacon, 1 sausage patty, 1 slice of Virginia ham, & 1 large pancake or french toast ; served with your choice of our shredded hash browns, shortys hand cut home fries, or grits
JUMBO Soda$3.99
SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE$5.50
1 fried hard egg, our tasty home made sausage patty, topped with American cheese, served on your choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.
See full menu

Location

5625 West Broad Street

Henrico VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Answer Brewpub

No reviews yet

Vietnamese Brewpub

PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia

No reviews yet

Authentic PHO and Noodles, Vietnamese Cuisine as Summer rolls, Crispy roll, Pork Chop broken Rice, Fried Rice, Bubble tea which is made with Jasmine Green Tea and Assam Black Tea

Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn

No reviews yet

In 2001, Sticks began with a simple mission of bringing good
food to good people. A kebob shop at heart, our seasons are ruled by the
grill for year round summer flavor that brings the outdoors in. Our
flame-grilled meats, fresh veggies, and signature sides are handmade
each day from scratch—our promise to you.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston