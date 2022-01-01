Shorty's Pins x Pints - North Shore
Retro-tainment is the magnet, but our culinary experience is founded on Latin inspired street food with a focus on quality local ingredients.
Our beverages use hand crafted syrups and pressed juices, there’s a selection of crafted batch cocktails as well as local and regional brews.
353 N Shore Drive
Location
353 N Shore Drive
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Southern Tier Pittsburgh
Welcome to Southern Tier Brewing! Enjoy a Safe, Clean and Friendly space for Amazing Craft Beers and Ciders with Award Winning Food!
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
A wood-fired contemporary American concept brought to you by Chef Cory Hughes