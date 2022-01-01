Go
Toast

Shorty's Pins x Pints - North Shore

Retro-tainment is the magnet, but our culinary experience is founded on Latin inspired street food with a focus on quality local ingredients.
Our beverages use hand crafted syrups and pressed juices, there’s a selection of crafted batch cocktails as well as local and regional brews.

353 N Shore Drive

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

353 N Shore Drive

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southern Tier Pittsburgh

No reviews yet

Welcome to Southern Tier Brewing! Enjoy a Safe, Clean and Friendly space for Amazing Craft Beers and Ciders with Award Winning Food!

FG

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FG

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen

No reviews yet

A wood-fired contemporary American concept brought to you by Chef Cory Hughes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston