Go
Toast

Shortys Pizza

Best Wings & Pizza In Powell!

9721 Sawmill Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Italian$12.00
Side Salad$4.00
16"$13.50
16" Patriot$24.00
16in CHEESE ONLY$16.00
1lbs Boneless wings$13.00
Garlic Cheesy Bread$9.00
12"$11.00
Basket Of Fries$4.00
Beer Cheese Pretzels$9.00
See full menu

Location

9721 Sawmill Road

Powell OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Azteca Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Cloud9 Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Cloud 9 Bar & Grill strives to be the premier sports theme restaurant in the neighborhood. We combine menu selection, atmosphere, ambiance, and service to create a sense of "place" in order to reach our goal of over-all value in dining/entertainment area

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery

Joe's Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston