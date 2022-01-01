Go
Toast

SHORTYS PLACE

50's themed diner serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and smiles all day long

1280 Coffeen St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1280 Coffeen St

Watertown NY

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Craft836 Canteen

No reviews yet

Slow Food Faster. Upbeat casual. Crafted food prepared fresh and quick. Dine in, Takeout and Delivery. Full service bar, crafted fresh cocktails, crafted beers.

Garland City Beer Works

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Empire Square

No reviews yet

Southern Fusion Food
Bourbon & Prohibition style cocktails

Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas

No reviews yet

SPOKES offers a modern twist on the bar scene with a large variety of quality beers and wines and flavorful food made fresh with creativity.
Our menu offers a variety of plates to share. This is an opportunity to share or have a drink but not fill up on food. A great alternative to a traditional meal.
The beer selection is exceptional with "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall" (catchy eh? ) and 10+ seasonal beers on tap .

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston