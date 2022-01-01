Go
Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel

ENJOY THE DIFFERENCE!
Deka-Guy Hee
Deka-Guy Hee (Shoshone for "The Eating House") will feature a new menu and new items.
Restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4pm-9pm.

5690 US Highway 287

Popular Items

Nachos$4.75
Cookie$1.00
Choice of Chocolate Chip, Raisin or Peanut Butter.
10" Combo Pizza$14.95
10" Combo Pizza with choice of 2 Toppings. Pepperoni, Sausage or Chicken.
Core Hydration Water Perfect pH Nutrient Enhanced - 20 Fl. Oz.$2.25
Perfect pH (approximately 7.4 pH). With electrolytes & minerals. 0 calories per 10 fl oz serving. Perfect pH: 7.4 (Approximately 7.4 pH): Your body's natural pH balance. Ultra-Purified: 7 stage purification process. Electrolytes + minerals for hydration and balance. Free from fluoride chromium 6 MTBE, arsenic and chlorine. 100% recyclable plastic bottle. BPA free. The pH that naturally occurs in your body happens to be perfect, so it should come as no surprise that we mirrored our water after it. Core Hydration is ultra purified for a clean, crisp taste and has just the right amount of electrolytes and minerals to match your body's natural pH of 7.4 - or simply put - the perfect pH (approximately 7.4 pH). So, no matter what you do to get thirsty, hydrate with Core and feel the benefits of perfect pH (approximately 7.4 pH) water.
Blueberry Muffin$2.25
Blueberry Muffin
Location

5690 US Highway 287

Lander WY

