Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel
Deka-Guy Hee
(Shoshone for “The Eating House”) will feature a new menu and new items.
Restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4pm-9pm.
5690 US Highway 287
Lander WY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
